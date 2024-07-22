City of Naperville encouraging participation in National Night Out, kickoff party

The City of Naperville and Naperville Police Department are preparing for this year’s National Night Out and encouraging families around town to participate on Tuesday, August 6.

National Night Out, a nationwide tradition

Also called “America’s National Night Out Against Crime,” this annual event has become a tradition for police and fire departments across the country in hopes of strengthening relationships with the community while also heightening drug prevention and crime awareness.

During the event, which typically takes place the first Tuesday of every August, police departments across the country ask residents to turn on their porch lights, lock up their doors, and head outside to join their fellow neighbors and their community’s law enforcement, fire departments and members of other city services for cookouts and block parties.

What does Naperville have planned?

While often a one-day event throughout the country, Naperville has extended National Night Out by a day to give more residents an opportunity to join in, as not every neighborhood has a particular event planned. So the City of Naperville is hosting a free city-wide event the day before National Night Out on Monday, August 5 starting at 6:30pm. This kickoff party features family-friendly entertainment, including a bounce house, games and activities, checking out police equipment, food trucks, and giveaways before setting up blankets or chairs for an outdoor showing of Disney’s “Lilo and Stitch” at sunset.

Neighborhood Events

*The following neighborhoods have registered their National Night Out events on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024:

Ashwood Park – 4515 Chinaberry Lane from 5 to 8 p.m.

– 4515 Chinaberry Lane from 5 to 8 p.m. Bristol Station – 704 Greenwood Cir. from 3 to 5 p.m.

– 704 Greenwood Cir. from 3 to 5 p.m. Brookdale – 1625 Brookdale Rd. from 5 to 8 p.m.

– 1625 Brookdale Rd. from 5 to 8 p.m. Century Farms – 715 Sigmund Rd. from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

– 715 Sigmund Rd. from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Chantecleer Lakes Condos – 1550 Raymond Dr. from 6 to 8 p.m.

– 1550 Raymond Dr. from 6 to 8 p.m. Chestnut Creek – 2416 Putnam Dr. from 6 to 9 p.m.

– 2416 Putnam Dr. from 6 to 9 p.m. Columbia Estates – 968 Monticello Dr. (Columbia Estates Park) from 5 to 8 p.m.

– 968 Monticello Dr. (Columbia Estates Park) from 5 to 8 p.m. Country Wood Apartments – 788 Inland Cir. from 2 to 6 p.m.

– 788 Inland Cir. from 2 to 6 p.m. Cress Creek Commons – 1020 Bauer Rd. from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

– 1020 Bauer Rd. from 5 to 7:30 p.m. East Highlands – 432 Villa Ave. (Burr Oak Park) from 6 to 8 p.m.

– 432 Villa Ave. (Burr Oak Park) from 6 to 8 p.m. Everleigh Naperville – 504 Commons Rd. from 4 to 6 p.m.

– 504 Commons Rd. from 4 to 6 p.m. Forest View Estates – 2507 Pine Cone Ct. from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

– 2507 Pine Cone Ct. from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Hidden Valley Lake Estates – 1570 Valley View Ct. from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

– 1570 Valley View Ct. from 6 to 7:30 p.m. High Meadow – 2419 High Meadow Rd. from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

– 2419 High Meadow Rd. from 5:30 to 8 p.m. High Oaks – 1651 Friar Ln. from 6 to 8 p.m.

– 1651 Friar Ln. from 6 to 8 p.m. Highlands/S. Julian St. – 740 Prairie Ave. from 4 to 8:30 p.m.

– 740 Prairie Ave. from 4 to 8:30 p.m. Hobson Village – 812 Canonero Dr. from 6 to7:30 p.m.

– 812 Canonero Dr. from 6 to7:30 p.m. Hobson West – 820 West Gartner Rd. from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

– 820 West Gartner Rd. from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Huntington – 6S480 Sussex Rd. from 5 to 7 p.m.

– 6S480 Sussex Rd. from 5 to 7 p.m. Huntington Estates – 1011 S. Naper Blvd (use Ann Reid entrance to Huntington Estates Park) from 6 to 8 p.m.

– 1011 S. Naper Blvd (use Ann Reid entrance to Huntington Estates Park) from 6 to 8 p.m. Indian Hills/Eagle Chase – 711 Iroquois Ave. (Arrowhead Park) from 6 to 8 p.m.

– 711 Iroquois Ave. (Arrowhead Park) from 6 to 8 p.m. Knox Church – 1105 Catalpa Ln. from 6 to 8 p.m. (movie after dark)

– 1105 Catalpa Ln. from 6 to 8 p.m. (movie after dark) Longwood – 5S313 Glenoban Dr. (Caruso Park) from 5 to 8 p.m.

– 5S313 Glenoban Dr. (Caruso Park) from 5 to 8 p.m. Maplebrook 1 – 1109 Cardinal Ln from 3 to 7 p.m.

– 1109 Cardinal Ln from 3 to 7 p.m. Maplewood Circle/Country Lakes – 2019 Maplewood Cir. from 7 to 9 p.m.

– 2019 Maplewood Cir. from 7 to 9 p.m. Mill Crossing Condominium – 1060N. Mill St. from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

– 1060N. Mill St. from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Naper Carriage Hill – 500 Warwick Dr. (Scott School) from 6 to 8 p.m.

– 500 Warwick Dr. (Scott School) from 6 to 8 p.m. Naper Commons – 2323 Weatherbee Ln from 5 to 8 p.m.

– 2323 Weatherbee Ln from 5 to 8 p.m. Old Farm – 2031 Springside Dr. (Springfield Park) and Shome Court from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

– 2031 Springside Dr. (Springfield Park) and Shome Court from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Olympic Terrace – Atlas Lane from 5 to 9 p.m.

– Atlas Lane from 5 to 9 p.m. Pembroke Greens – 500 Charles Ave. (Prairie Elementary) from 5 to 8 p.m.

– 500 Charles Ave. (Prairie Elementary) from 5 to 8 p.m. River Oaks – 2403 Kingsley Dr. (Kingsley Elementary) from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

– 2403 Kingsley Dr. (Kingsley Elementary) from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tamarack South – 3715 Ryder Ct. from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

– 3715 Ryder Ct. from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. TGM McDowell Place – 1647 Westminster Dr. from 4 to 9 p.m.

– 1647 Westminster Dr. from 4 to 9 p.m. The Glens – 724 Bakewell Ln. (Eagle Park) from 5 to 8 p.m.

– 724 Bakewell Ln. (Eagle Park) from 5 to 8 p.m. Villas of the Fields – Tennyson & Rhodes from 6-8 p.m.

– Tennyson & Rhodes from 6-8 p.m. Wagner Farm – 3803 Falcon Dr. (Creatview Knoll Park) from 5 to 8 p.m.

– 3803 Falcon Dr. (Creatview Knoll Park) from 5 to 8 p.m. Walnut Ridge – 2304 Keim Rd. (Walnut Ridge Park) from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

– 2304 Keim Rd. (Walnut Ridge Park) from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Waterford Greens – 720 Benedetti Dr. from 6 to 8 p.m.

– 720 Benedetti Dr. from 6 to 8 p.m. West Wind Estates, Windgate, Buttonwood & Countryside – 800 S. Whispering Hills Dr. (May Watts) from 5 to 8 p.m.

– 800 S. Whispering Hills Dr. (May Watts) from 5 to 8 p.m. Willow Ridge – 2703 Salix Cir. from 6 to 8 p.m.

– 2703 Salix Cir. from 6 to 8 p.m. Winding Creek Estates – 144 W. Bailey Rd. (Winding Creek Park) from 6 to 8 p.m.

– 144 W. Bailey Rd. (Winding Creek Park) from 6 to 8 p.m. Windridge of Naperville – 2603 Sheehan Ct. from 5 to 8 p.m.

*Note, all event details are subject to change.

