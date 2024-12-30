City of Naperville offers holiday light recycling, Christmas tree pickup

Now that Christmas is past, the city of Naperville can lend a hand with some of the post-holiday cleanup.

Holiday light recycling

Holiday lights that have dimmed or lost their shine can be recycled at the city’s Electronics Recycling Center, 156 Fort Hill Drive.

The service is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays, year round. The center will accept all colors and lengths of mini-lights, C7, C9, rope, and LED lights, as well as extension cords.

Live Christmas tree pickup

The city will be offering free pickup of live Christmas trees the weeks of January 6 and January 13 during regular garbage pickup days.

Those disposing of their tree should remove all decorations and lights, as well as any plastic or bagging materials, and place it curbside for pickup by Groot Industries.

Any trees taller than 8 feet should be cut in half, for easier disposal.

Reminder on recyclables

For those that may have wrapping paper or boxes that still need to get tossed, the city says the following are fine to recycle:

Paper gift wrap

Cardboard shipping boxes

Paper-board packaging (such as gift boxes or boxes used for toy packaging)

However, wrapping paper which is foil, metallic, or heavily laminated should be thrown away, rather than recycled.

The city notes that no curbside garbage or recycling will be collected on Wednesday, Jan. 1, due to the New Year’s holiday. Curbside services will take place one day later.

