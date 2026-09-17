City of Naperville recognizes White Star families

At the Naperville City Council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 15, the city of Naperville recognized “White Star” families, the loved ones of veterans who have died by suicide due to post-traumatic stress disorder or other mental illness.

Proclamation brings awareness to veteran suicide

The proclamation was presented to Naperville American Legion Post 43, recognizing and honoring White Star families and veterans who have died by suicide due to PTSD and other mental illnesses from service.

The proclamation reads, “Whereas the City of Naperville recognizes the importance of honoring veterans, supporting military families, reducing stigma surrounding mental health, and encouraging veterans and their families to seek connection, compassion, and available resources.”

Councilman Ashfaq Syed read the proclamation from Mayor Scott Wehrli to Nadia Baran, Post 43 commander, at the meeting.

“Now, therefore, I, Scott A. Wehrli, Mayor of the City of Naperville, Illinois, do hereby recognize and honor White Star Families, honor the memory of veterans lost to suicide, and encourage the Naperville community so support veterans and their families with compassion, understanding, and respect,” the proclamation reads.

Following the presentation, Baran thanked Naperville for recognizing the families who need the community’s support.

“By issuing this declaration, Naperville is telling those families: We see you, remember your loved ones, and remain a part of the community,” Baran said.

Hoping veterans seek help

The proclamation was especially personal for Baran, whose husband died by suicide after his years of service.

“I know all too well the pain that it feels and the shame that you feel,” Baran told NCTV17. “There’s no recognition for any one of them, and we felt as though that we wanted to start this movement to recognize those families too, so they can know that they’re not forgotten and they still have a whole big group behind them.”

Baran hopes that with the proclamation and increased awareness for veteran suicide, more veterans will feel comfortable finding help when they are struggling.

“I hope that it gets out and that people who are feeling that… Reach out,” Baran said. “There’s no shame in what you’re feeling. There’s no shame in that one day you feel doubt. Reach out. This doesn’t have to be the end.”

The Naperville American Legion Post 43 can be contacted by email or through its online contact form.

Since 1920, the Naperville American Legion Post 43 has supported veterans and their families through advocacy, support programs, youth initiatives, and outreach.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know needs help, the national suicide and crisis lifeline in the U.S. is available by calling or texting 988.

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