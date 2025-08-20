City of Naperville seeks applicants for $2M in grants

The city of Naperville is looking for applicants for more than $2 million in grant funding.

That includes money for the federal Community Development Block Grant, as well as city-funded Special Events & Community Arts, Social Services, and Opioid Remediation grants.

What is each grant for?

The Community Development Block Grant is a Housing and Urban Development initiative supporting activities that help “build stronger and more resilient communities.” Grants are given to help address needs like housing rehabilitation, economic development projects, infrastructure, or public services, to name a few. Applications open Sept. 11 and are due by 5 p.m. on Oct. 24.

SECA grants are earmarked for groups and events that provide “cultural experiences for the Naperville community and its visitors.” Applications for these open Sept. 5, and must be submitted by noon on Oct. 3.

Social Services grants are meant to give financial assistance to nonprofits helping the social service needs of Naperville residents. Applications open Sept. 11 and are due by 5 p.m. Oct. 10.

Opioid Remediation grants help with programs and services focused on opioid remediation. The funding for these grants comes from a portion of National Multistate Opioid Settlement funds the city receives from the state of Illinois. Just as with SSG grants, applications for these open Sept. 11 and are due by 5 p.m. Oct. 10.

City of Naperville plans workshops to further explain grants

“This is a call to action for Naperville organizations,” said Community Grants Coordinator Miranda Barfuss in a news release. “Organizations can use this funding to improve our community and address important needs. Our goal is to make the grant process as clear and easy as possible.”

To that end, the city will be hosting workshops to explain the application process, eligibility, and evaluation criteria for each grant.

SECA workshops will take place at 10 a.m. Thurs., Aug. 21 and 6 p.m. Mon. Aug. 25. Interested applicants must have a representative at one of the two workshops.

CDBG, SSG, and Opioid Remediation pre-application workshops will take place at 11 a.m. on Thurs., Sept. 11. These workshops are optional.

The workshops will be held in Council Chambers at the Naperville Municipal Center, 400 S. Eagle St.

Multiple applications may be submitted by an organization for each grant program. Those seeking more information can reach out to Miranda Barfuss by email or by calling 630-305-5315.

