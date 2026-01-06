City of Naperville seeks co-chairs to lead bicentennial celebrations

Naperville residents have an opportunity to be a part of the city’s upcoming bicentennial celebration. The city of Naperville is currently looking for two volunteers who would like to lead in planning the festivities as co-chairs, per a press release.

The city was founded back in 1831, with 2031 marking Naperville’s 200th anniversary. The Naperville City Council recently voted to signify its acceptance of a bicentennial framework report, noting that the selection of chairpersons to lead the process would be a key step in advancing the planning.

How Naperville residents can apply

The unpaid volunteer positions will include duties such as fundraising, guiding the development of community celebrations and projects starting in 2026 and continuing through the bicentennial itself, as well as bringing in a team of community members to help plan the big event.

Applications are now open to Naperville residents who do not currently hold an elected government position. Candidates should be organized, good at communicating and setting goals, and able to multitask.

Timeline for applying, selection

Applications are being accepted through Feb. 13, 2026, and are available on the city of Naperville website.

The co-chairs will be selected by a committee made up of members from the Downtown Naperville Alliance, Naperville Chamber of Commerce, Naperville Park District, Naper Settlement, and city of Naperville staff. Interviews are planned for March, with the final choices to be picked by May.

