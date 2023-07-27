City of Naperville shares tips to stay safe during upcoming heat wave

With a heat wave predicted for the Naperville area in the coming days, city officials are sharing tips for how to keep safe and cool.

Oppressive heat and humidity

The National Weather Service is forecasting “oppressive heat and humidity” for Naperville and the surrounding area on Thursday and Friday.

Predicted highs for those days are 92 and 95 respectively, but forecasters say the humidity will make temperatures in the middle of the day feel closer to 100 to 105 degrees.

Take precautions against the heat

The City of Naperville is reminding residents to take precautions, making sure to limit time outdoors and stay hydrated, drinking plenty of water.

Other recommendations include:

Dress in light-colored and lightweight clothing

Take a cool bath or shower to keep cool

Steer clear of using your oven or stove to keep your home cooler

Stay in air conditioning as much as possible

If necessary to work outdoors, plan work for either early or very late in the day

Make sure to have a spot to go to cool down from the heat

Cooling centers in the area

For those who do not have air conditioning, cooling centers are available. Within Naperville, those include all three Naperville Public Library locations: the 95th Street Library at 3015 Cedar Glade Dr.; Nichols Library at 200 W. Jefferson Ave.; and Naper Boulevard Library at 2035 S. Naper Blvd.

Library locations are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Naperville Municipal Center at 400 S. Eagle Street is another local cooling center option. It is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

A list of DuPage County cooling sites can be found on the 211 of DuPage County website. Will County cooling sites can be found on the Will County Emergency Management Agency website.

Checking in on others

During periods of extreme heat, it’s also important to check in on others: particularly the elderly and those who are physically ill, especially those with heart disease or high blood pressure. Others at risk in extreme heat include those overweight, and infants and young children.

If you are in need of having someone check in on a loved one during the heat wave, contact the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666.

Pet precautions

Pets are also susceptible to the heat. Pet owners should give their pets plenty of water and shade, and limit their time outside. Also be watchful of hot pavement, which can burn a pet’s paw pads.

Other resources

More resources and tips are available on the City of Naperville’s hot weather resources page.

