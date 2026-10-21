City of Naperville unveils new website

The city of Naperville launched its new website Wednesday, which city officials touted in a press release as modernized and designed to better serve the community.

Developing the new site

The new website is at the same address as the old one. City staff said it was developed using feedback gathered by residents using the old website, which launched around a decade ago.

The city also worked with CivicPlus on the project. The company’s website claims a 25-year history of working on technology solutions for 10,000 clients worldwide, including 7,500 local governments.

New features

Some of the new features include:

A design that adapts to a wider variety of types of devices’ screens

More navigation options, including a search bar and navigation menus

A new “How Do I…” feature to help users find common tasks and answer questions

More accessibility features to comply with federal Americans with Disabilities Act standards

An account system for people to sign up for emails, calendar updates, and news releases

Getting help using the site

City officials advise that if people have links to the Naperville website bookmarked or saved, finding those pages on the new website and bookmarking them again will make the user experience smoother.

Users looking for help with the new website are encouraged to follow the city on Facebook and the social platform X for tips, or submit feedback on the city’s web form.

Image courtesy; city of Naperville

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