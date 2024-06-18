Classic cars roll into Naperville for annual Father’s Day weekend show

Vintage vehicles of all varieties lined up on the streets of downtown Naperville on Saturday for the classic car show.

“We have room for about 100 cars and people call and pre-register with us once we get to 100 in classic cars. We have a specific genre we’re looking for. People show up, and they enjoy them, so what’s not to love?” said Downtown Naperville Alliance Interim Executive Director Katie Wood.

“The owners of the cars are so proud of them and belong to many different groups and clubs that they now have a chance to get together and show off their cars. There is no entry fee, and everybody has a good time,” said Downtown Naperville Alliance Volunteer Diann Kohley.

Tails of of the past

The yearly Father’s Day weekend event, hosted by the Downtown Naperville Alliance, gives car owners a chance to bring out rides from as early as the 1930s. While the models are parked alongside Jackson Avenue and a little bit of Webster Street, residents can check out, hop in, and learn about the cars from their owners.

“It’s a 1955 Chevy Bel Air. It has an all-new frame underneath a nine-inch rear end and a 502 motor, and it’s just a great car to drive,” said 1955 Chevy Bel Air owner Jeff Rott.

“It’s a 67 Chevelle, one of a kind. It’s the only year that looks like that and has the only radio, and the 396, so it’s a nice car,” said 1967 Chevelle Owner Karl Weber.

Local regulars displaying their rides

Weber and Rott, along with their rides, are both regular fixtures at the event.

“I’ve been coming here for years. Parking cars, and it’s a nice short little show. I like it a lot, and there are a lot of nice cars down here,” said Rott.

“I grew up in Naperville, and I love this car show,” said Weber.

Classic lesson learned

No matter the brand of the vehicle, whether car or tractor, there’s something special to admire in each one.

“It’s just a genuine appreciation of these vehicles and the owners who meticulously care for them. I greatly respect all the work they’ve put into their automobiles because it takes a lot, and they’ve crafted them and kept them to the period of time that they came out,” Said Wood.

Have a story idea? We’d like to hear from you.