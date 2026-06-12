Cleanup efforts ongoing in Naperville after back-to-back storms

Cleanup continues in Naperville, with city crews now tackling the fallout from two days’ worth of severe storms in the area.

Southeast side heaviest hit from Thursday storms

According to Linda LaCloche, the city’s director of communications, the southeast side of Naperville was hit the hardest by last night’s storms. Though tornado warnings were issued for the area, LaCloche said that, to the city’s knowledge, there is no indication that a tornado touched down.

More than 500 service calls

As of 8 a.m. this morning, the city had received 539 calls for service, with more anticipated today. Public works crews are hard at work addressing the issues.

Though there are still some limbs on streets, no roadways are currently impeded. The city also noted that there have been no reported injuries to the public or city employees.

Update on power outages

Last night’s storms brought some minor power outages, but those were resolved by 5 a.m. There are still some lingering power issues from Wednesday’s storms, which in some cases damaged electrical equipment attached to homes. Those repairs are now being addressed.

Residents are encouraged to continue to report downed trees and outages at (630) 420-6060. Downed trees can also be reported directly to the Public Works Request Center online.

The city noted yesterday it was assessing whether it would implement a special free bulk brush collection in certain areas, saying it was currently “too soon to know.” If one is put into place, residents will be notified through various means.

Riverwalk sections cordoned off due to high river level

Rainfall from the back-to-back storms also raised the levels of the DuPage River, which has overflowed onto parts of the lower section of the Naperville Riverwalk. Sections of the Riverwalk are currently cordoned off for safety.

Patience requested

LaCloche asked for the public’s understanding as crews continue to address storm-related issues.

“Please be patient as we move into the clean up phase. It will take us well into next week to clean our community from these back-to-back storms that moved across the suburbs,” LaCloche said.

Stay in the know – sign up for our daily news update!