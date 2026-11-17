The College of DuPage is expanding support for transfer students and offering more opportunities to earn bachelor’s degrees with a new Transfer and University Center.

Expanding opportunities for transfer students

According to a press release, the new space, located in Room 1A02 of the Berg Instructional Center, will offer guidance to students looking to transfer, from helping choose an institution to navigating the steps to make the move.

“At College of DuPage, we believe that students should have access to all possible resources if they have the motivation and ambition to pursue their education after graduation,” said Dr. Muddassir Siddiqi, president of the college, in the news release. “Opening this Transfer and University Center is a part of that mission.”

A ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrated the center’s opening on Thursday, Nov. 12. A video from the college shared highlights from the ceremony and tours some of the space in the new Transfer and University Center.

Continuing connections with university partners

The center also hosts offices for the college’s university partners.

The College of DuPage has an existing partnership with Southern Illinois University Carbondale, where students can earn an SIU bachelor’s degree in Industrial Management and Applied Engineering at the College of DuPage’s campus.

COD is also looking to work with Aurora University, DePaul University and Northern Illinois University for similar partnerships or 2+2 programs, where students can complete two years at COD before transferring to another institution.

The college is open to partnerships, whether hybrid or online, with any four-year institution, said Tamara McClain, associate vice president for academic partnerships.

The transfer center is one way the college hopes to support students in their next steps, McClain said.

“Before a student graduates, our philosophy is that they should have their destination school already selected,” McClain said. “We want to make sure students know what they should be doing every semester that they are here, in preparation for transferring.”

Featured image courtesy: PPN Network

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