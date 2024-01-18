College of DuPage president to retire at end of June

College of DuPage President Dr. Brian Caputo has announced that he will be retiring on June 30, according to a news release from the school.

Turning his focus to family, church

Caputo has served as the college’s president for five years. He said his decision to retire was made in part, so he could turn his focus more to family.

“During the past several months, I have carefully weighed the decision to retire as I witness the expansion of my family as well as my oldest son and his wife soon moving closer to the Chicagoland area,” said Dr. Caputo. “My wife, Karen, and I look forward to the next chapter in our lives and to devoting more time to service in our church.”

Five years as College of DuPage president

Caputo took over as interim president of the college in January 2019 after Dr. Ann Rondeau departed the position. He was then named as the official president several months later, signing a three-year contract that began on July 1, 2019. In 2022, he renewed with a two-year contract, and will now retire at its completion.

Under his leadership, COD created its first-ever equity plan. He also spearheaded the implementation of a new institutional mission, and helped formulate the 2022-2026 Strategic Long-Range Plan. His efforts would help boost the college’s enrollment, and see it through the unprecedented challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, we sincerely thank Dr. Caputo for his presidential leadership over the last five years and wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavors,” said College of DuPage Board Chair Christine Fenne.

Presidential Search Committee to help find Caputo’s replacement

Fenne said the college’s Board of Trustees will now turn its attention to finding Caputo’s replacement, with plans to create a “collaborative Presidential Search Committee representing all stakeholders.”

Photo courtesy: College of DuPage

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!