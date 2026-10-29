Construction begins on DuPage Greene Valley improvements

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County celebrated the groundbreaking of improvements to the Greene Valley Forest Preserve this week, according to a press release.

Planned Greene Valley improvements

Safety, accessibility and recreational opportunities are top priorities of the $2.8 million in improvements to the forest preserve’s north side, expected to be finished in late summer or early fall 2027.

“These improvements will make Greene Valley safer, more accessible, and more enjoyable for the thousands of people who visit each year,” said Daniel Hebreard, DuPage Forest Preserve president, in the release.

One significant change will be relocating the forest preserve entrance farther north along Greene Road to improve safety and traffic flow.

Other improvements include replacing current washrooms with modern flush bathrooms powered by solar panels, building a new picnic shelter, adding paved trail connections and constructing a new shaded gathering area near the Greene Barn.

The forest preserve will also have a new ADA-accessible route to the kayak and canoe launch on the east branch of the DuPage River.

Greene Valley spans over 1,388 acres and sees about 400,000 visitors a year, the Forest Preserve District said.

“We’re excited to bring this project to life while preserving the natural character that makes this forest preserve so special,” Hebreard said.

Greene Valley Master Plan

Construction is the next phase of the Greene Valley Master Plan, adopted by the Forest Preserve District in 2023.

The Forest Preserve Board approved a roughly $1.8 million bid for the project in September for construction work by Copenhaver Construction. It also approved a contract of just under $81,000 with Parkreation Inc. for a new picnic shelter and shade structure.

Other funding for the project comes from a $600,000 Open Space Land Acquisition and Development grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. The Forest Preserve District also received $200,000 from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

Photo courtesy: Forest Preserve District of DuPage County

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