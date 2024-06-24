Construction worker fatally struck by car in Naperville

A construction worker who was working on a city of Naperville project died Monday morning after being struck by a car.

Addison man had been working as subcontractor on city project

The victim was a 55-year-old Addison man who had been working as a subcontractor on the project, according to a news release from the Naperville Police Department.

He was struck near the intersection of S. Naper Boulevard and Heatherfield Circle.

Man succumbed to his injuries at hospital after being struck

Officers responded to the scene after receiving a 911 call about the incident shortly after 10 a.m.

Authorities say when they arrived, the man wasn’t breathing. First responders performed CPR on the man, then took him to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The initial report shows that he was hit by a silver 2007 Kia Portage, which was driven by a 74-year-old woman from Mazon.

Naperville city manager expresses condolences

The roadway was closed for more than four hours while traffic crash investigators and reconstruction specialists from the NPD investigated the scene.

Naperville City Manager Doug Krieger expressed his condolences, noting that safety is a top concern for the city.

“First and foremost, our sincere thoughts and condolences are with the family and loved ones of the individual who passed away,” Krieger said in the news release. “The safety of our employees and contractors is our number one priority, and our focus now is on supporting our staff and our Police Department personnel as they conduct a thorough investigation into this tragedy.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NPD’s Traffic Unit at 630-420-8833.

