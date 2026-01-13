Convicted felon arrested in Naperville for alleged gun possession

A convicted felon from Plainfield was arrested by Naperville police on Saturday for allegedly being found in possession of a loaded gun during a traffic stop.

Deion Kidd, 30, has been charged with one count of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon – previous felony, one count of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, and several misdemeanor and petty offenses including tranportation or possession of open alcohol by driver, and resisting a police officer, according to a press release by the Naperville police chief and DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

A DuPage County judge denied Kidd pre-trial release.

Police allegedly find loaded gun in vehicle

Authorities say that around 11:20 p.m. Naperville police officers on patrol heading east on Odyssey Court near Route 59 took notice of a vehicle that turned right onto Route 59 in front of them, then crossed into the far left through lane.

They reported that when they pulled up to the car, which was stopped waiting to turn onto Diehl Road, they could not see the driver’s silhouette, and had concerns about whether the vehicle’s window tints were at legal levels.

Police said they did notice the driver making “sudden movements” from the glovebox to the rear floorboard while the car was stopped.

Once the car made the eastbound turn, officers pulled the car over, and said that the driver, later identified as Kidd, had a cup of clear liquid on the floorboard.

Officers asked Kidd to get out of the car. When they then conducted a search of the vehicle, they said they cup “smelled of alcohol.” They also alleged Kidd tried to pull his arm away from the officer when police were trying to open the car’s glovebox.

Once officers had Kidd in handcuffs, they completed their search, allegedly finding a loaded Glock 45 in the glovebox and a bottle of tequila in the trunk.

Allegations “extremely concerning” says DuPage County State’s Attorney

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin noted that it was illegal for a convicted felon to possess a firearm.

“Public safety remains the foundation of my office and the allegations that Mr. Kidd unlawfully possessed a loaded gun are extremely concerning and will be met with the full force of the law,” Berlin said in the press release.

Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres commended his officers’ diligence.

“Once again, our officers’ proactive efforts to enforce traffic and other laws has led to the arrest of a convicted felon allegedly in possession of a firearm,” Arres said.

Kidd will next appear in court on Feb. 2.

If you have a story idea, send us a tip!