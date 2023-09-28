Convicted felon on parole from Chicago accused of having a gun outside a Naperville Topgolf

A convicted felon on parole from Chicago was denied pre-trial release after alleged illegal possession of a firearm Tuesday night outside a Naperville Topgolf.

Ronald Richardson, 34, has been charged with one count of armed habitual criminal and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

Incident at Topgolf on Sept. 26

According to a press release from the Naperville Police Department and the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office, the incident occurred just before midnight on Sept. 26 at Topgolf, 3211 Odyssey Ct.

Naperville police officers allegedly saw a firearm’s extended magazine coming from the driver’s side door of a parked vehicle. Once Richardson and several others returned to the car, with Richardson in the driver’s seat, police ordered them to exit.

Upon searching the vehicle, police say they found a loaded Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun in the driver’s side door. Richardson was taken into custody.

Prior convictions

Richardson was out on parole in Cook County for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

“As a convicted felon, Mr. Richardson is prohibited from legally owning a firearm,” said DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin. “What I find particularly troubling in this case is the allegation that Mr. Richardson was in possession of a loaded firearm at a family-friendly recreation facility. Public safety remains the top priority of my administration. Allegations such as those against Mr. Richardson will not be tolerated in DuPage County and will be fully prosecuted.”

Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres applauded the “proactive policing” that took the firearm off the streets.

“We have no way of knowing what crimes we’ve possibly prevented by taking a firearm out of the hands of someone who can’t legally possess it,” said Arres. “But I have no doubt that we’ve made this and other communities safer by taking this offender and illegal firearm off the streets. Criminal acts are not tolerated in Naperville, and we will continue to prioritize proactive policing for the safety of our city.

Richardson is scheduled to appear in court for his arraignment on Oct. 23.

Photo courtesy: DuPage County State Attorney’s Office

