Cosley Zoo’s Festival of Lights brings seasonal sparkle

The Christmas season is underway, which means so is the 41st annual Festival of Lights at Cosley Zoo in Wheaton.

Unique light displays spread throughout the zoo

Nearly 20,000 lights create unique displays spread throughout the zoo, in shapes ranging from a flock of geese to a dinosaur chomping on some plants.

“You can come out and enjoy the lights with your family. The lights turn on at 3 p.m. but we are open until 9 p.m., and that continues all the way up until Christmas Eve, so we are here seven days a week 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.” said Education and Guest Experiences Manager Tami Romejko.

Christmas trees available at Festival of Lights

But the lights aren’t the only seasonal offering on hand – guests can also pick out the perfect holiday tree when they stop by.

“We have about 2,400 (trees), four different varieties, a variety of heights from 4-foot Frasers on up to 11-foot Frasers. We also have Douglas fir, Canaan, and Scotch pine, and then we have wreaths that vary in size from 20 inches, all the way up to like 64 inches,” said Romejko.

Special Saturday festivities ahead

And there’s more fun to be had on upcoming Saturdays, with special festivities planned.

“The first three Saturdays starting with the Saturday after Thanksgiving, we do have Santa’s Craft Corner going on from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., that’s an opportunity again for families to come out, visit with Santa, make some crafts, enjoy some treats and refreshments,” said Romejko.

Free admission, but donations encouraged

Admission to the Festival of Lights and tree sales event is free, but donations are appreciated, zoo officials say. Those donations will benefit the Cosley Foundation, which helps the zoo expand its environmental outreach.

“There’s a lot of places that people could go buy their trees, their greens, their wreaths, there’s lots of places that you can go and see light displays,” said Romejko. “So it’s just really, really meaningful and impactful to see that these folks here that are coming out throughout the entire season are supporting Cosley Zoo.”

