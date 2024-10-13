Cosley Zoo’s Pumpkin Fest offers animal sights and seasonal sales

At Wheaton’s Cosley Zoo, one annual sign of fall is now in full swing.

“During the month of October we have our Pumpkin Fest, which is one of our fundraisers for the year,” said Cosley Zoo Director Susan Wahlgren. “So we have all kinds of pumpkins and produce and fun things for sale. And of course, the animals are here, and we have three kiddie rides that the young children can enjoy.”

Pumpkin Fest tradition now 41 years strong

The Pumpkin Fest has been a tradition at the zoo for 41 years. It runs for the whole month of October, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

This year the event has seen a great turnout, thanks to several sunny days and unseasonably warm temps, resulting in a nice boost for the zoo, Walgren said.

“The sales from the Pumpkin Fest all go to our Cosley Foundation, which is our 501(c)(3) non-for-profit that supports the zoo,” said Wahlgren. “And all that money helps to not only keep, to repair, and to add new things to the zoo but also helps continue to support us doing educational programs and conservation initiatives.”

Spooktacular event coming to Cosley Oct. 18

While the Pumpkin Fest takes place during the day, Cosley Zoo is prepping for a big nighttime Halloween activity later this month.

“We also have an upcoming event called Spooktacular on October 18, which is an after-hours event where people come dressed in costumes and enjoy the trick-or-treat trail and the straw maze and all kinds of fun stuff,” said Wahlgren.

The Spooktacular will take place from 5:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and requires tickets.

The seasonal fun is something Wahlgren says keeps families coming back year after year.

“I think we offer kind of a unique experience, I mean, there’s a lot of big facilities out there and a lot of big things going on”, said Wahlgren. “But we offer a little bit more intimate, kind of friendly community feel, to our events and our animal habitats.”

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!