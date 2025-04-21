Council approves Charleston Place development near downtown Naperville

A housing development planned near Naperville’s downtown was recently given the green light after a series of reviews and deliberations in the past the month. The project is expected to encompass 30 single-family homes when construction is completed.

Naperville-based Charleston Building and Development is the firm behind the project, which is being named Charleston Place. The new residential development will be constructed on a 7.3-acre vacant plot of land on the north side of Aurora Avenue near Jefferson Estates and All Saints Catholic Academy.

Residents continue to share concerns about Charleston Place project

Charleston Building and Development is behind several other residential projects in the community, including Charleston Reserve, Charleston Row Townhomes I, Charleston Row Townhomes II, Charleston on the Park, and the Jefferson Estates subdivision.

The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission reviewed the granular details associated with Charleston Place last month before forwarding a favorable recommendation on to the decision-making city council. The council unanimously approved the project at its Tuesday, April 15, meeting.

Commissioners fielded several concerns from residents. Many praised Charleston for its contributions, to date, within Naperville, but expressed specific concerns about this development. Among them: water drainage, density, traffic impact, and roadway safety.

At the council meeting, many of the same concerns bubbled to the surface, with officials receiving several verbal and written comments before the final votes associated with the project were cast.

“I would like to express my displeasure that the city has again missed an opportunity for true affordable housing,” resident Patrice Basso wrote in a comment to the council. “Let’s be clear that this development is not affordable senior housing as some council members have referred to it.”

Charleston representatives clarify senior housing

At the council meeting, Charleston representatives clarified the specificities associated with the “senior housing” verbiage associated with Charleston Place.

The project will be age targeted — not age restricted. The distinction means Charleston representatives plan to market the development toward seniors age 55 and up, though people below that age will be allowed to live in Charleston Place.

Councilman Ian Holzhauer said he viewed it as prudent not to age-restrict the development because of the desirability of living near the city’s downtown core.

“I don’t know that I love the idea of a community where we have a section of town that’s the senior part of town and the family part of town,” Holzhauer added. “I think one of the best things about our town is the mix of folks that we have.”

Image courtesy: Charleston Building and Development / Charles Vincent George Architects

