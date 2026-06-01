Create a memorable summer with the Naperville Park District

It’s finally summertime and there are plenty of Naperville Park District activities and events planned to help you make the most of the season! Danny Rehm is back with the June edition of “5 Ways to Create a Memorable Summer.”

Rock and Roll – Just Around the Corner

The annual music series, Concerts in Your Park, returns this summer with a lineup of great bands! Enjoy these free, live musical performances across different neighborhood parks as local musicians showcase their talents and fill your Sunday evenings with musical entertainment.

Beach Fitness Programs

Centennial Beach hosts a variety of aquatic fitness programs that offer a unique experience outdoors and on the sand. Beach Yoga brings participants near the cool water to take in the sights and sounds of the beach, while Paddleboat Yoga challenges experienced yogis on their core, balance and coordination. If yoga isn’t your style, try out our water aerobics program and build strength within the water. Of course, if you’re looking to improve your swimming skills, there are swimming lessons for individuals of all ages.

Special needs nights at Centennial Beach

Families with individuals who have special needs are invited to enjoy a quiet, relaxing evening after regular operating hours of Centennial Beach during our Special Needs Nights. Visitors can enjoy the shallow end and slide for a fun night out! Special Needs Nights will be on June 14 and 28 and July 19. Attendees can use their Beach membership or pay $5 per person.

Free fitness in the parks

Throughout the summer, the community is invited to take part in one of the Park District’s free outdoor fitness events! Whether it’s yoga or Zumba, each program will strengthen your mind and body. Best of all, you will be enjoying the fresh air in one of our community parks! All events are free, but registration is required, so explore each fitness event in our 2026 Summer Program Guide.

Midday fun all summer

Join us for some afternoon summer fun at Children’s Lunch Hour Entertainment! This free series is filled with wonderful, engaging performances that are sure to delight young children and their caregivers. Each performance begins at 11:30 a.m. and runs approximately 45 minutes.

Park It! is sponsored content, paid for by the Naperville Park District

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