Crews repair sinkhole on 95th Street in Naperville

Westbound traffic on 95th Street in Naperville is reduced to one lane through the intersection at Book Road as crews monitor a now-filled sinkhole that opened around 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27.

Sinkhole opens near WaterLink site

The sinkhole is located near a WaterLink construction site, where crews are building a 54-inch water main running partially underneath the city in an effort to bring water from Lake Michigan to Montgomery, Oswego and Yorkville.

WaterLink spokesperson Jessica James said the sinkhole appears to have been caused by “extremely sandy soils” under the roadway that washed into the construction area.

The hole caused a temporary detour in the area Sunday and was filled overnight. James said construction crews monitored the site to make sure it had stabilized, and that remaining work at the location will be modified to prevent a similar issue from happening again.

Traffic impacts

The sinkhole did not cause any injuries or accidents. Traffic has mostly been restored in the area, except for the westbound lane reduction on 95th Street through the intersection with Book Road.

James said the WaterLink team is assessing what additional work might be needed to fully restore the roadway.

“While a specific timeline for restoration has yet to be established, the ongoing priority is to ensure the safety of the general public and restore the blocked lane of traffic as soon as possible,” James said.

Regular updates on the WaterLink project can be found on the organization’s website.

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