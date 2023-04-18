Crime Stoppers offers reward for info about driver altercation in Naperville

Naperville Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest in a disorderly conduct incident that took place on April 10 near Naperville Crossings Business Center at 2860 Showplace Drive.

Object thrown in altercation between two drivers

Authorities say that around 5:30 p.m. the driver of a black Toyota Sienna minivan and the driver of an early-model white sedan got into an altercation. According to a news release, the driver of the white car may have thrown an object at the other vehicle.

There is currently no description of the suspect available.

Contact Naperville Crime Stoppers with any information

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Naperville Crime Stoppers, either by phone at 630-420-6006, or by submitting a tip via email or Facebook. Callers may remain anonymous.

