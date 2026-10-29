Crisis response dogs train with Naperville fire department

More than a dozen cute pups lined up on the front lawn of Naperville Fire Station No. 7 Friday to train with firefighters, loud noises, and fire trucks to help provide comfort to people impacted by tragedy.

The dogs and their trainers took part in HOPE Animal-Assisted Crisis Response training for the Midwest region to prepare partners on both ends of the leash to respond to high-stress situations.

Training to be on the scene

“The time that they’re on scene can be longer, travel can be more cumbersome or varied, and the work can be much more fluid and intense,” explained HOPE AACS Board of Directors Representative Angie Moe.

The dogs met with firefighters, got familiar with fire trucks and ambulances, and trained to be calm when sirens go off.

Moe said after the teams finish the three-day training, they will be ready to be present and provide mental health support to organizations like schools, local first responders, the Red Cross and FEMA when something bad happens.

“They establish a sense of comfort and ease. And so what we’re trying to do is provide a bridge from crisis to stabilization, so that folks who have been impacted by crises and disasters can make better decisions about what they need to do next,” said Moe.

Local connections lead the way

Naperville resident and HOPE team leader Heather Pontius said she has seen the impact first-hand.

“You can see it happen. It is just amazing,” said Pontius. “My dog Kami, she’s a rock star. She is an Akita. She is six and a half years old. She is my fifth Akita, and she’s been doing this work for four years now.”

At the training, Pontius provided insight to handlers working with their dogs on what it’s like to be in the field providing support, as she has done with her dog Kami.

“She flew with me in the plane to LA to Hurricane Ian. We’ve flown to other places. She rides right in there with me in the plane,” said Pontius.

Building relationships for Naperville with HOPE

That support is something Naperville Emergency Manager Natalie Wiza said the city could have better access to in the future.

“We want to create relationships before an impact, before an event, an incident, and we want to be able to know people by name,” said Wiza.

She said providing the Naperville Fire Department’s equipment and expertise for the training makes that relationship stronger.

“So by offering this spot for them to hold this training, it’s strengthening a relationship not only between myself and the team leaders, but now I get to be involved and exposed with the different dogs and the handlers. So if we ever do have to call on them or rely on them in a crisis, I know who they are,” said Wiza.

Making a difference

After all the training, Pontius said for her and Kami, it’s really about making a positive difference in the lives of people facing their hardest days, something she hopes the teams at the training keep with them.

“This makes a difference in a way that nothing else can: the dogs help people open up and talk and process their feelings,” said Pontius.

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