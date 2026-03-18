Crunch Fitness flexes into Naperville location this fall

Crunch Fitness will be bringing a new location to Naperville’s Fox River Commons this fall.

Crunch moving into former Bed Bath & Beyond space

The global fitness chain will take over the nearly 33,000-square-foot space once occupied by Bed Bath & Beyond at the corner of Route 59 and W. Ogden Ave, according to a news release.

Amenities at the business will include strength equipment, cardio options, group fitness classes, a hot studio, personal training, and HIITZone® training, offering a high-intensity interval workout. There will also be spots to rejuvenate, like a sauna, with services like hydromassage as well.

Crunch representatives noted the brand had a “No Judgments” philosophy.

“We’re thrilled to bring Crunch’s inclusive, high-energy environment to the Naperville community,” said Amber Martinez, JEM Crunch Fitness COO. “This location was designed to offer something for everyone – from seasoned athletes to people stepping into a gym for the first time. Our goal is to create a space where members feel motivated, supported, and can get fitness any way they want it.”

The new business will also bring employment opportunities, creating about 50 jobs.

Fox River Commons happy to bring the Crunch brand into the mix

The deal to lease the space was made between franchise owner JEM Wellness Brands and Fox River Commons landlord Continental Realty Corporation, who said they were excited to bring the brand to the center.

“Crunch Fitness will activate a prominent anchor space and add a wellness offering that aligns with the center’s evolving lineup,” said Kristina O’Keefe, Vice President, Commercial Division at CRC. “Along with recent additions including The Picklr, ReStore, and Activate Games, this lease reflects our continued progress in strengthening the center with destination-oriented tenants.”

The Naperville location at 704 Illinois Route 59 will be JEM Wellness Brand’s second Crunch franchise in the Chicagoland area.

Image courtesy Continental Realty Corporation

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