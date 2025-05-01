Curbside bulk brush pickup begins in Naperville next week

The city of Naperville is gearing up to help residents with their yard clean-up this spring, launching its annual bulk brush collection program the week of May 4.

Free bulk brush collection runs over 5 weeks

The free pickup will take place throughout May and early June, with different collection areas each week.

Pickup weeks are May 4, 11, 18, 26, and June 1. Residents can find which week their neighborhood is scheduled and track progress by taking a look at the city’s online brush collection map. Pickup days will correspond with regular garbage collection days.

Monday garbage collection : Branches must be by curb by Sunday, May 4

: Branches must be by curb by Tuesday garbage collection : Branches must be by curb by Sunday, May 11

: Branches must be by curb by Wednesday garbage collection : Branches must be by curb by Sunday, May 18

: Branches must be by curb by Thursday garbage collection: Branches must be by curb by Monday, May 26

Branches must be by curb by Friday garbage collection: Branches must be by curb by Sunday, June 1

The brush should be placed on the parkway – the grassy area between the sidewalk and the street.

Acceptable brush guidelines for collection

The city has issued some guidelines for what will be accepted and how it should be bundled:

Branches from 3 to 8 feet long are accepted, but must be no more than 6 inches in diameter.

Branches should be in neat piles with cut ends facing the street.

Thorny branches should be put in a separate pile.

Piles should NOT be tied or bundled, nor should they be badly tangled.

Piles at the rear of homes or along busy roadways (those with speed limits of more than 30 mph) will not be collected.

Nothing other than branches should be in the pile. Piles with items like nails, metal, stumps, lumber, stones root balls, or plant material will not be collected

Residents with shorter branches, vines, or willow whips should bag them up and put them out on their regular garbage day, with a yard waste sticker attached.

Those with tree trunks, roots, root balls, or logs may put them in their regular garbage cans for disposal, though there is a 32-gallon can and 60-pound weight limit.

More information about the curbside bulk brush collection can be found on the city’s website.

Photo courtesy: City of Naperville

