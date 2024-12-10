Dachshund holiday walk dashes through Naperville

Dashing through the streets of Naperville just in time for Christmas is the Midwest Dachshund Rescue holiday walk.

“We are having a fundraiser for Midwest Dachshund Rescue, and we’re also going to be spreading cheer to the Naperville residents by bringing our dachshunds on a little holiday walk,” said Midwest Dachshund Rescue assistant Deb Mantovani.

Dachshund through the street

On Sunday, December 8, 2024, a total of 30 dachshunds and their owners participated in the walk, which began at Quigley’s Irish Pub before looping its way around Jackson and Washington and making their way back to the pub. Besides the holiday walk, dachshund owners could also enjoy Christmas-themed snacks, while also entering a raffle filled with dachshund holiday prizes.

“It’s a message of hope and joy that we would like to share with others and just spreading any holiday cheer that we can, because this could be a really stressful time of the year for people,” said Mantovani.

Midwest Dachshund Rescue

The proceeds from the fundraiser will go directly to the organization to improve its medical outreach across the Midwest.

“They will be able to provide medical care, a lot of these dachshunds are maybe older or have medical conditions, so it helps pay for their medical bills before we can get them adopted out because they go to foster homes and then we vet them,” said Mantovani.

