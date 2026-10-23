Dawn Portner looks ahead as executive director of Downtown Naperville Alliance

There’s a new face at the helm of the Downtown Naperville Alliance.

Dawn Portner began her new role as executive director of the DNA on Sept. 14.

“This was like a no-brainer, and it was a job of a lifetime. And why would I say no?” Portner said. “I’ve been in this area for about 20 years, so I’ve understood the importance and the history of the downtown, and I’ve always loved being in the downtown.”

Passionate about working with businesses

Portner was formerly the Naperville city clerk. She said she was approached in May to apply for the job.

“I have a lot of background in event planning, a lot of background in customer service. That’s something that I’m very passionate about, and that’s kind of what this job is about. It’s about advocacy for the businesses. It’s marketing for the businesses to make sure we keep the downtown as vibrant as it’s been,” Portner said.

Over the last month, she’s been busy planning ahead for the holidays and making her face known around downtown.

“One of my first goals was to get out and meet the businesses and meet the business owners and the property owners,” Portner said. “And we’ve been so involved in getting to know the job and getting to know the holiday plans, we haven’t had a lot of time to do that, so that’s part of my goal for the next 30, 60 days.”

Carrying on legacy of DNA

Former executive director Katie Wood has stayed on part-time to help Portner with the transition and assist with special projects.

It’s her legacy, and that of the entire DNA team, that inspires Portner’s work in her new role.

“The downtown is the way it is because of them, and so what I want to do is trying to continue what they’ve started, and hopefully just try to plan a little bit for the future,” Portner said.

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