Day of Encouragement blood drive by friends united through hard times and hope

“We figure what better way to encourage people than by giving the gift of life? And that’s really what the blood drive is,” said Naperville native Christine LaFave Grace.

How Christine and Rachel’s friendship began

Grace and her friend Rachel Helfrich Tobin are holding a blood drive at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Naperville on the National Day of Encouragement, September 12.

The date for the event seemed fitting to the two in a number of ways. Their friendship took root during a time of tragedy for both, and they continue to encourage each other as they face a similar life challenge again.

“I met my friend Rachel through a program called SHARE over at Edward Hospital back in 2014. Both of us are lost parents. Both of us have lost a son while we were pregnant or during early infancy. And it happened as we’ve kept in touch over the years that my husband this summer found out that he will need a kidney transplant, and her mom actually needs a kidney, too, and is on the waiting list up at University of Wisconsin, Madison,” said LaFave Grace.

Though initially bonded through sadness, they’ve also celebrated life’s joys together, each having newborn sons two weeks apart in 2016. The upcoming blood drive is another bright spot in their friendship as they look to motivate others to make a difference, whether through donating blood or by becoming organ and tissue donors.

Blood drive supports their loved ones and others in need

“You have an opportunity to save someone else’s life with little risk to yourself. And I think that that’s what we have to remind ourselves. We’re always looking for superheroes, and we can be our own, said Helfrich Tobin.

The blood drive will be part of a ten-day initiative focused on acts to help others held by Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church.

“All the congregations who are part of that [Evangelical] church celebrate something called God’s work Our hands, and it’s about taking a day as a congregation to love and serve our neighbor. This is the 10th anniversary of that, and so we thought, why not spend ten days in honor of the 10th anniversary to love and serve in all kinds of different ways? So the blood drive is a big part of that,” said Pastor Elisabeth Pynn Himmelman.

Hosted in partnership with Versiti of Illinois, the blood drive will occur indoors in Our Saviour’s Luther Court from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. To register, visit donate.illinois.versiti.org. Registration is open to all and can be done through the Versiti website.

