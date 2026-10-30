Daylight saving time ends Sunday: safety checks, seasonal reminders

Get ready to “fall back,” as daylight saving time ends Sunday, Nov. 1 at 2 a.m., and clocks are shifted back one hour.

Fire safety checks recommended

The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s office notes this is a good time to check smoke and carbon monoxide alarms to make sure they’re operational. They say the typical lifespan of a smoke alarm is 10 years, and those who have alarms made before October 2016 should replace them with a 10-year sealed battery device.

Officials also say this is a good time for families to review their fire escape plan and make sure everyone in the home can hear alarms.

Reminders for drivers as daylight hours change

AAA – The Auto Club Group says that drivers should also take note of the change in daylight hours, with new visibility challenges as morning drives get brighter and evening commutes darker.

“Morning sun glare can make it difficult to see the road ahead, while earlier darkness makes pedestrians and cyclists harder to spot in the evening. Slow down, leave extra space and stay focused, especially around intersections and crosswalks,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA, in a press release.

Other good checks, tasks to do with the time change

AARP recommends using the time change as a reminder for other things as well, such as getting a yearly chimney check.

They also say it’s a good time to refresh the medicine cabinet, making sure to safely dispose of any expired medication and to stock up on what might be needed for cold and flu season.

Other household tasks they recommend at this time: rotating your mattress, replacing the HVAC filter if you’re behind, cleaning your oven, and scanning your spices to see if any are expired.

Put together winter driving emergency kit

And finally, with winter just around the corner, they also say it’s a good time to pull together a winter driving preparedness kit.

The National Weather Service recommends having these items packed in your car:

Cell phone charger

First aid kit

Jumper cables

Spare tire

Flares

Flashlight

Water, snacks

Mittens, hat, boots, warm clothes

Snow shovel and brush/ice scraper

Blankets

Tow rope

Sand or kitty litter

Water, snacks

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