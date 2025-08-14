DCHD shares rabies prevention tips after bat tests positive

The DuPage County Health Department is sharing information about rabies and tips on its prevention after a bat in the county tested positive for the disease.

What is rabies?

Rabies is a fatal disease caused by a virus that affects the central nervous system, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The virus is most commonly found in the saliva, brain tissue, and spinal fluid of a rabid animal.

Humans and animals can get rabies after being bitten by an infected animal, or if saliva from an infected animal gets into the eyes, nose, mouth, or a wound.

If there is potential exposure to rabies, preventive treatment with rabies immune globulin and a vaccine series must begin immediately according to the DCHD.

In DuPage County, preventive treatment has been recommended for 68 residents for potential exposure in 2025, as of Aug. 6.

The last reported human case of rabies in Illinois was in 2021, which was the first since 1954.

What to do in cases of potential exposure?

In Illinois, bats are the primary source of rabies, though raccoons, skunks, and other animals can also transmit the disease.

This is the time of year that bats are most active, according to health officials. If bitten or exposed to a bat, the DCHD urges residents to seek immediate medical attention.

A bat inside a home may be considered an exposure regardless of whether a bite occurred, especially if the residents were sleeping, or if there were unattended children, individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, or intoxicated persons present.

If a bat is found indoors, the DCHD advises not to kill or release it outside until after speaking with public health officials and animal control to determine if anyone may have been exposed and requires preventive treatment.

If you can safely secure the bat without risk of physical contact, the DCHD says to try covering the bat with a large can or bucket and closing the door to the room. If the bat is available for testing and results come back negative, preventive treatment is not necessary.

All potential human exposures to rabies need to be reported to the DCHD at 630-221-7553 or after hours at 630-682-7400. All animal bites to humans must be reported to DuPage County Animal Services at 630-407-2800 or via email.

Tips for staying safe from rabies

The DCHD offers the following safety tips:

Keep pet vaccinations up to date.

Immediately seek veterinary care if a pet is bitten by a wild animal or exposed to a bat

Contact local authorities to remove stray animals found in the neighborhood

Never adopt wild animals or attempt to nurse them back to health

Teach children to never handle an unfamiliar wild or domestic animal

Secure homes to prevent bats from entering

