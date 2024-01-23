Dense fog advisory for Naperville area tonight, caution advised for drivers

The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for the Naperville area from 6 p.m. today through 10 a.m. on Wednesday. The advisory spans parts of north central and northeast Illinois.

Greatly reduced visibility will lead to hazardous travel

Forecasters say to expect visibility to decrease to a quarter mile or less. This, along with remaining slick spots on some roadways, will make travel hazardous.

Those who are driving are advised to slow down and leave extra following distance between cars. The National Weather Service recommends using low-beam headlights, which trigger taillights as well. Those who have fog lights should use them.

High beam lights should be avoided as they create glare and make it harder to see. Lines on the road are a good guide if the view ahead is unclear, weather officials say.

In extremely dense fog, pull over to safe spot

But in cases of near-zero visibility, the NWS advises drivers to put their hazard lights on, and then pull their vehicle into a safe location, like a parking lot, to wait out the weather.

If no parking lot or other safe space is available, then officials advise pulling your vehicle off the side of the road as far as possible, while keeping hazard lights on. Once stopped, turn off all lights except the hazards and set the emergency brake. Make sure to leave your foot off the brake light once you are fully stopped so that your tail lights aren’t lit up, so that others on the road don’t run into your vehicle.

Keep an eye on the current weather forecast and any further advisories on the NCTV17 weather page.

