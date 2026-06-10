Developer planning additional housing at CityGate site in Naperville

A 5-acre vacant site within the existing CityGate development in Naperville could host a new four-story, 297-unit apartment development, based on a proposal municipal officials are reviewing.

Willow Bridge, which developed and manages the existing Domain CityGate multi-family housing development, has unveiled plans for CityGate II, which, based on plans, would be adjacent to the existing complex.

The Naperville Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday, June 3, voted, 5-1, in favor of advancing the proposal, which would be located at 1900 Ferry Road and includes what city staffers described as a nine-point list of such “requested entitlements” as parking reductions and height elevations that require approvals.

Studies and statistics cited as drivers for new proposal

During Willow Bridge’s preliminary presentation on the project proposal, which is advancing to the decision-making city council, several studies and statistics were shared as the basis for introducing CityGate II.

Eric Prechtel is an attorney with Naperville-based Rosanova and Whitaker, a firm working with Willow Bridge on the plans in motion. Prechtel served as the project spokesperson at the recent meeting with commissioners.

“CityGate Centre was developed methodically over the past 20 years as a focal point, including providing over 2,000 jobs and featuring the award-winning Arista Hotel, restaurants, convenience uses, and service uses, which serve as a road map to what mixed-use development should and can look like,” Prechtel said.

Domain CityGate has a vacancy rate of less than 5%, Prechtel indicated. He said CityGate II is “based on the demand for high-quality, safe, convenient residential options geared toward professionals working in the (I-88) corridor.”

In his presentation, Prechtel pointed to a previous I-88 corridor study, which recommended diversifying the mix of housing stock in the immediate area and providing additional housing options to support jobs. He also noted the city’s 2020 housing needs assessment study that called for adding up to 13,000 new housing units by 2040.

“CityGate II will be additive to the existing CityGate campus,” Prechtel said. “This land has remained vacant in perpetuity. It’s never had an office use on it, nor a commercial use on it. The addition of this residential development would help fulfill a residential need in the community.”

Resort-style amenities and other features

Willow Bridge is proposing what the company describes as “resort-style amenities” at CityGate II that closely mirror the offerings at Domain CityGate.

A health club with yoga room, sauna and cold plunge, poolside cabanas, gaming lounge, social club, and private pickleball court are a sampling of some of the offerings planned within CityGate II. Electric vehicle charging stations are also included within the plans.

The new development, as proposed, will provide a mix of rental options, including 46 studio units, 179 1-bedroom units, and 72 2-bedroom units. Prechtel said monthly rents could be in the range of $1,900 to $4,400.

CityGate II’s target demographic would be working professionals and active adults age 55 and up.

Preliminary architectural designs for CityGate II are intended to fit in with the surrounding area.

In a written narrative on the design, Jim Wiese with HEDK Architects described CityGate II as a “natural extension of the CityGate Centre master plan, reinforcing the development’s modern contemporary identity while strengthening its sense of cohesion and place.”

“As a direct complement to Domain Apartments … CityGate II adopts a similar vocabulary of flat rooflines, articulated balconies, and carefully composed façade treatments,” Wiese added.

Commissioners weigh in with mostly favorable comments

Commissioners overall provided favorable feedback on the CityGate II proposal, though density was a concern shared during deliberations.

“Definitely, the proposed development is going to provide a lot of housing needs for the young professionals who want to live near the jobs and amenities,” said commissioner Meghna Bansal, who cast the dissenting vote. “This is thoughtful and very well planned, but I have concerns for the proposed level of density.”

Commissioner Allison Longenbaugh echoed Bansal’s concerns, but shared why she was giving the project a favorable recommendation.

“I don’t want to overshadow (density) at all because code permits 83 (units), and they’re asking for 297 (units), which is like four times the by-right density. … It is a pretty big deviation, but I think it’s appropriate, and we have the Domain as a precedent.”

Commissioner Whitney Robbins, chair of the Planning and Zoning Commission, offered similar sentiments to Longenbaugh’s.

“I’m not always in favor of such density, but … it’s right in line with what’s already going on, and it just complements it,” Robbins said.

Commissioner Derek McDaniel said he believed CityGate II would be a positive addition to the immediate area and would assist local businesses operating at the site.

“I think it’s a great project,” McDaniel said. “I’m looking forward to it.”

Commissioners received pubic comment from one resident: Marilyn Schweitzer.

“I really like this,” Schweitzer said. “It really forms a sense of community. I like the design.”

Image courtesy: Willow Bridge

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