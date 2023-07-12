“Diaper Depot Drive” being held in Will County

Local elected officials have partnered with United Way of Will County to hold a “Diaper Depot Drive” to benefit families in need.

Collection boxes throughout Will County

Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant, State Representative Dagmara “Dee” Avelar, Senator Meg Loughran, and State Representative Natalie Manley have all united behind the efforts, with collection boxes placed throughout Will County.

“I’m glad to be working with numerous partners in helping United Way collect baby essentials,” said County Executive Bertino-Tarrant in a press release. “I invite residents to donate diapers and related items during this drive to support local families in need. We have worked to place donation sites in accessible locations throughout the county.”

Diapers and other baby items being collected

Diapers in sizes 1 through 6 are being collected for the drive, with sizes 4 to 6 being the most in demand, according to officials from the United Way of Will County. Also being collected are baby wash, baby wipes, and diaper cream.

Donations will be accepted through July 21 at the following locations:

Bolingbrook Town Center, 375 W. Briarcliff Rd., Bolingbrook

Crest Hill City Hall, 20600 City Center Blvd., Crest Hill

Will County Office Building, 302 N. Chicago St., Joliet

Workforce Center of Will County, 2400 Glenwood Ave., Joliet

Lockport City Hall, 222 E. 9 th , Lockport

, Lockport Plainfield Village Administration, 24401 Lockport St., Plainfield

Romeoville Police Department, 1050 W. Romeo Rd., Romeoville

Shorewood Village Hall, 1 Towne Center Blvd, Shorewood

“Caring for a newborn is one of the toughest jobs that is often exacerbated by additional financial burdens,” said State Senator Meg Loughran Cappel, D-Shorewood in a press release. “Diapers aren’t cheap. I encourage residents to participate in the Diaper Depot Drive so we can provide families in our communities with the necessary supplies.”

Will County’s Diaper Depot program

Items collected will be used in the United Way of Will County’s Diaper Depot program. The free program provides one pre-packaged bundle of 25 diapers per child per month to families in need.

The United Way of Will County launched the program to assist in providing these essential products, as diapers are not covered by either WIC or SNAP. To date, the program has provided more than 70,000 diapers.

The free diaper bundles are available at three locations: New Life Lutheran Church in Bolingbrook; Child Care Resource & Referral in Joliet; and the Lockport Township Office Clerk’s Office in Lockport.

