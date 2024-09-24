Different approach pursued for 5th Avenue redevelopment efforts in Naperville

The Naperville City Council is seeking outside insight to help determine next steps for the 5th Avenue development efforts that have been on the docket for a number of years with a forthcoming study that will require $25,000 in municipal funds.

Councilmembers at a meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 17, voted to proceed with an Urban Land Institute Technical Assistance Panel application to receive advice on how to proceed with the project.

The 5th Avenue project has been in the development phase a number of years, with initial plans ultimately falling through. The site encompasses 13 acres of city-owned land near the 5th Avenue train station.

Councilman asks to revisit 5th Avenue development efforts

Last month, Councilman Josh McBroom suggested city staff revisit redevelopment efforts for the site during the “new business” portion of a meeting agenda. The referral prompted the Urban Land application vote at the more recent Sept. 17 meeting.

There have been on again – off again talks of redeveloping the 5th Avenue site since 2017. Initially, Minnesota-based real estate developer Ryan Companies was brought into the fold to present proposals, though the effort was criticized for not soliciting enough public input.

Since COVID-19, behind-the-scenes planning work fizzled, and the talks have been dormant in more recent years.

Speaking on revisiting the issue a month ago, McBroom said, “It would get noticed by the development community, ideas would come to us, and it would start this discussion.”

‘Lessons learned’ and ‘a different approach’

McBroom’s referral helped spur the Urban Land application proposal, which Allison Laff, deputy director of the city’s transportation, engineering and development department, outlined in a memo.

“Given the history of discussions in the 5th Avenue study area, as well as the lessons learned, staff believes that it may be appropriate to utilize a different approach to determine the best uses for the study area, as well as the optimal financial/legal structures for a redevelopment project,” Laff wrote.

Urban Land’s involvement will include technical assistance that will entail a 10- to 12-member panel of experts who will not be based in Naperville, as well as confidential stakeholder interviews. The analysis will yield a full report.

Robust public feedback requested

Prior to the unanimous vote in support of the Urban Land application that will help pave the way to the forthcoming interviews and analyses, councilman Patrick Kelly weighed in on the proposal.

“I’m not necessarily opposed to doing this,” Kelly said. “I think it could be beneficial to have a somewhat neutral perspective.”

But Kelly said he would only support the steps in motion if concerted efforts were made to gather public feedback — particularly from people living in close proximity to the would-be development site.

“If we’re going to go down this road, and we’re going to have something built, it’s just critical — in my opinion — to engage residents, in particular, and other critical stakeholders,” Kelly said.

The council did receive several written public comments about the 5th Avenue study area.

Resident Marilyn Schweitzer suggested the council table or oppose the application with Urban Land at this time.

“Before engaging such a panel in the future, please come to a consensus on a goal that is well vetted by the community,” Schweitzer wrote. “Three to four questions about an unvetted goal, or the poorly defined 2020 plan, will be a disservice to the community.”

