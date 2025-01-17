Digital driver’s licenses coming to Illinois

Apple device users soon may have a new way to present their driver’s license or state identification — with a digital ID.

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias’ office announced Monday that work is underway to provide digital IDs in Apple Wallet, “with the goal of launching by the end of the year.”

Digital companion, not a replacement

The IDs would not replace a physical driver’s license or state identification, but are intended as a digital companion to the traditional cards, for use both in-person and within online apps.

“This is the first component of a multi-faceted approach to deliver a state-of-the-art mobile driver’s license and state ID program that leverages best-in-class technology for residents,” Giannoulias said in a news release.

Data protections and testing to ensure “the most secure and private product” will be part of the digital ID development process, which was authorized to begin under a new state law effective this year.

How will digital IDs work?

Digital IDs will not be mandatory. But here’s how they’ll work:

Users can apply for and receive a digital ID, storing it within Apple Wallet for use through their iPhone or Apple Watch. When it’s time to present identification, users can “simply tap their iPhone or Apple Watch to present it in person, without taking out their physical card or handing over their device,” the Secretary of State’s office says.

Interested? Illinois residents can sign up to receive updates about the mobile driver’s license and state ID program — so they can apply for a digital ID when available — at www.ilsos.gov/mDL.

Digital IDs are currently available in 13 states and Puerto Rico, according to the Transportation Security Administration, so Illinois could be the 14th to offer this new form of identification.

REAL ID deadline approaching

Illinois residents who travel by air have an important ID-related deadline approaching: May 7, 2025. That’s when a REAL ID or a valid U.S. Passport will be required to board a domestic flight, the Secretary of State’s office says.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security extended the deadline to have a REAL ID for flights, as well as visiting military bases or secure federal facilities, an additional year. But now the time when this federally accepted form of identification will be required is less than four months away.

How to get a REAL ID in Naperville

Adults who need a REAL ID can make an appointment to apply at the Naperville DMV, 931 W. 75th St., suite 161, or at one of 29 other driver services facilities that accept appointments. Hard copies of several types of documents are required for the application so DMV employees can scan them in accordance with federal law.

The Secretary of State’s office provides an interactive online checklist to help applicants ensure they have all the records required for a REAL ID. It’s available at realid.ilsos.gov/checklist.html.

