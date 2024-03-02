District 11 Democratic candidates debate immigration reform, social media regulation at candidate forum

Democratic candidates from District 11 took part in a forum on Wednesday, Feb. 28. Incumbent Bill Foster and challenger Qasim Rashid spent an hour debating a variety of issues facing the United States.

The online forum was hosted by the League of Women Voters Naperville (LWVN).

Immigration reform in the United States

Rashid aims to create a “meaningful pathway to citizenship” for DACA and Dreamers.

“These are our neighbors, they’re our family members, there’s no reason to leave them in limbo,” said Rashid. “We can build a more cohesive immigration policy that strengthens our border, is humane, and strengthens our economy.”

Foster said he’s been a “strong supporter” of immigration reform since he joined Congress.

“We must pass the Dream and Promise Act,” said Foster. “This current version, which I voted for, allow(s) undocumented immigrants brought into the U.S. as children to gain a path to citizenship. To make progress on this issue, we must first win back control of Congress.”

Social media regulation around the country

On the topic of artificial intelligence and social media regulation, Foster wants to tackle the issues caused by children having “excessive exposure” to social media.

“If we’re going to get control of our cell phones, of the echo chamber of social media, we have to start with an understanding of the underlying technology and understand the scientific data that’s becoming blindingly clear,” said Foster.

Rashid said there aren’t “effective legislators” in Congress to deal with new problems caused by cell phones.

“We need to ensure that our laws are reflective of not only ensuring free speech and free access, but not letting that line cross into incitement to violence, terrorism, dehumanization, which is something that’s happening too often,” said Rashid.

Other debate topics included aid for Israel, Palestine, and Ukraine, climate change, gun rights, and voting rights. The full forum is available on the LWVN Facebook page.

The Democratic and Republican primary elections are slated for March 19.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!