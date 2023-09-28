District 203 and 204 students named National Merit Scholarship Program semifinalists

A total of 40 students from Naperville School District 203 and 44 students from Indian Prairie School District 204 have been named semifinalists in the 69th annual National Merit Scholarship Program for 2024.

Entering the National Merit Scholarship Program

Over 1.3 million students from over 21,000 high schools in the United States entered the program by taking the 2022 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test in their junior year.

Around 16,000 of those students were selected for the semifinals by having a high academic record, an endorsement from a high school official, an SAT or ACT score that confirmed the performance of the preliminary test, and completing a written essay.

Local National Merit Scholarship semifinalists

The semifinalists from Naperville School District 203 and Indian Prairie School District 204 are as follows:

DISTRICT 203:

Naperville Central High School – 15 students

Athena Chen

Addison Cho

Celeste Emery

Vittoria Gallina

Eric Gu

Hamza Hasan

Kynan McCabe-Wild

Jake Pfeiffer

Brian Schlesinger

Deetya Singhal

Aarit Tewatia

Jason Xu

Melody Xu

Kira Yang

Harry Yu

Naperville North High School – 25 students

William Anderson

Ashwin Balaraman

Claire Chen

Dylan Ellis

Michael P. Fleming

Luke Golobitsh

Jason H. Jia

Aarohan Joshi

Pramithi Kandalai

Yikai Liu

Krish Mellempudi

Anna-Maria Olarov

Aaryana Parekh

Julie Piot

Trenton Polk

Deeraj Pothapragada

Krishna Pothapragada

Mathew A. Randal

Matthew Ru

Bryce Shen

Dingjia Shen

Jonathan Wang

Sarah Wang

Quade R. Wilson

Nichole Zhou

DISTRICT 204:

Metea Valley High School – 11 students

Sri Lakshmi Battula

Randolph N. Ha

Gurmeher Kaur

Hafsah F. Khan

Somya Mehta

Harika Nareddy

Charles A. Nordahl

Kevin Paul

Sanskruti S. Sangalge

Ravi T. Shah

Kaushik Vemulapalli

Neuqua Valley High School – 24 students

Arya Adimulam

Serene R. Bose

Alex K. Chatterjee

Nathaniel J. DeSouza

Mohammad Fazalul Haque

Akshaya K. Jasti

Brian Li

Canchen Li

Carissa J. Li

Sophie Y. Lin

Jai Menon

Himesh Nasaka

Aadi Pandit

Siddharth K. Parmar

Shivam Purohit

Adit R. Raha

Elizabeth S. Rosenberg

Alyssa Shroff

Wanhan Sun

Aditya Sundar

Rohan Vaish

Kyle S. Zeng

April Zhang

Benjamin Zhao

Waubonsie Valley High School – 9 students

Parnitha S. Bandla

Keian Lam

Jackie Li

Ethan Ma

Neha M. Nadgauda

Eric Prakash

Maya E. Sanny

Arnav Shettyo

Zachary I. Tukker

Continuing toward finalist standing

To become a finalist, the student and a high school official need to submit a scholarship application that includes the student’s academic record, school and community participation, leadership abilities, awards, and employment.

Around 15,000 of the semifinalists will reach finalist standing and will then compete for over 7,000 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $28 million for next spring.

About half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship and earn the Merit Scholar title.

Photo credit: National Merit Scholarship Corporation

Have a story idea? We’d like to hear from you!