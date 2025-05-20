District 203 celebrates class of 2025 graduates

Students from Naperville School District 203 marked the end of their high school careers as they graduated on Sunday, May 18.

Commencement was held at the Naperville Central and Naperville North High School stadiums, with families, faculty, and staff watching students walk across the stage for one last time.

Heartfelt reflections from graduation speakers

More than 1,200 District 203 students graduated, several with honors, recognizing their dedication throughout the four years.

“You all inspire me in ways I cannot begin to explain. I’ve seen your creativity, your talent, your kindness. We have taken risks, been vulnerable and shown up for one another. My hope is that you never stop doing that, that you never stop being yourselves, and that you never stop being driven,” said Anna Buescher, the commencement speaker at Naperville North High School.

Naperville North Principal Jay Wachtel, who entered the position earlier this year, reflected on his short time spent with the graduating class.

“It has truly been an honor to be your principal. You have been terrific role models for younger Huskies, showing them the way with pride, school spirit, and joyous enthusiasm. You’ve laughed, and you’ve cried, and you have given a lot to our school,” said Wachtel. “Thank you. Thank you for leaving this place better than when you arrived.”

At Naperville Central, graduate Nina Rao encouraged her peers to continue being leaders in the community beyond high school.

“It’s easy to go through the motions, to just exist. But remember, it’s up to us to do more than just move forward. We have to move forward with purpose, to use the privilege we have of being here, of actually getting to be here, and to do something with it,” said Rao.

While delivering the honors speech, Henry Allman reminded his classmates to cherish the little things that bring joy, even as they strive to meet their professional goals.

“Do what you love, and don’t forget to look around every so often and appreciate the joy it brings you. And if you don’t know what that is yet, even better. Go out and try things. Explore. Be curious, because the moments you’ll remember are the ones that made you happy,” said Allman.

A final farewell for the graduating class

All together for one final moment—and milestone—the class of 2025 turned their tassels, signifying the end of one journey and the beginning of another.

“Congratulations, class of 2025. You did it, and you did it well,” said Wachtel.

