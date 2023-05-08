District 203 considers opioid antagonists in medication administration policy review

The Naperville School District 203 Board of Education and administrators recently began a review of an existing policy pertaining to medications and in what instances they should be given to students during school hours and school-related activities.

District 203 has long had policies on its books for the administration of asthma and other common medications for student use. New policy language is proposed to address “opioid antagonists” — a term used to describe “a drug that binds to opioid receptors and blocks or inhibits the effect of opioids acting on those receptors.”

Possible addition of opioid antagonists part of the review

In an effort to respond to unanticipated emergencies swiftly, District 203 historically has maintained what is described as an “undesignated supply” of specific classes of medications. Among them: asthma treatments, epinephrine injectors and glucagon.

The policy review also adds opioid antagonists into the mix. In response to the opioid epidemic, medications deemed opioid antagonists have been available over the counter in many instances.

Board member Donna Wandke briefly spoke to the addition of opioid antagonists to District 203’s medication supply at the recent meeting. While such treatments might not be necessary at elementary schools, Wandke said she saw value in having supplies on hand at junior high and high schools.

“This is a big issue, and I’ve heard from a number of students that feel this is critical to have at the schools,” Wandke said.

The supply is permissible under state law, though it includes a number of key protocols.

For instance, only a school nurse or trained personnel can administer the supply of medications and only can do so when there’s an assessment, “in good faith,” that a specific reaction is taking place within a student that the medication could treat.

‘Shall’ vs. ‘may’

At its Monday, May 1, meeting, the board had a first reading of the policy amendments and wrangled over the terms “shall” and “may,” in reference to medication administration of asthma treatments, epinephrine injectors, glucagon and opioid antagonists.

Prior iterations of the board policy used the phrase “shall,” but district staffers have proposed swapping the word out with “may.”

“We’ve been unable to secure several prescriptions for albuterol (for asthma) or glucagon,” Lisa Xagas, assistant superintendent of student services, said of the rationale behind the language change.

Xagas attributed several reasons to the procurement challenges, including supply chain issues.

Legal counsel to review mark-ups

PRESS, the Illinois Association of School Boards’ policy and procedure information and updating service, initially brought forward the amendment proposal to public school districts.

Since board members are proposing district-specific changes, such as grade levels where opioid antagonists could be administered, Superintendent Dan Bridges indicated he would run the matter through legal counsel for thorough vetting.

“What we have here is predominantly based off of PRESS’ recommendation,” Bridges said. “At times when we get to any sort of modification, we’re going to want legal counsel’s recommendation.”

Further discussion of the policy is anticipated at the next board meeting on May 15. Adoption could take place at a June board meeting.

