District 203 doubles down on strategies to address achievement disparities        

Naperville School District 203 remains at the top of the class, statewide, in many key data-driven metrics that gauge student achievement. But disparities among specific racial, ethnic and other groups remain prevalent, which is an issue the board of education and administrators have been addressing in recent years.

Student achievement data is an issue that bubbles to the surface several times each year at District 203’s board of education meetings — most recently after the unveiling of the 2024 Illinois State Report Card last month.

98th and 99th percentile in state ratings

District 203’s performance in this year’s Illinois State Report Card had a number of data points the board and administrators cheered. Across the state, the district placed in the 99th percentile in English Language Arts and math and in the 98th percentile in science.

In recent years, there have been widespread reports across the country of learning loss that was attributed to pandemic-era virtual learning and higher rates of student absenteeism. Within District 203, nearly all metrics have matched 2019 figures, which was the year before the onset of COVID-19.

Math is one specific subject area that has been a focal point within District 203 in recent years with additional teachers and specialists across different buildings and grade levels.

“I’m so heartened that we did invest in math because it was so necessary,” board member Kristin Fitzgerald said at a meeting on Monday, Nov. 4, as report card data was reviewed.” It’s really clear how the wholesale vision … is motivating all of this performance.”

This year’s report card included other data points, including District 203’s graduation rate, which is steady at 96%. In response, Patrick Nolten, assistant superintendent for assessment and accountability, said, “Our graduation rate continues to stay high. It’s always been in the mid to higher 90s.”

District 203 outpaces the state average in most general data points. For example, chronic absenteeism — accounting for excused and unexcused absences — is at 15%, while the state average is 26%. The figure is an improvement from last year’s rate of 17% within District 203.

“We were in the single digits for quite a while, pre-COVID,” Nolten said. “We’ll find those days again, but it might speak to the need to take a look at what we’re offering or providing for students.”

Concern over student achievement gaps

During discussions of the achievement data at the recent board meeting, several elected officials shared concerns about some of the achievement gaps that have cropped up in this year’s report card.

Data in the standardized Illinois Assessment of Readiness exam that is tied to the state report card continues to show achievement gaps, particularly among specific racial groups.

In math, for instance, Asian students had an overall composite score of 80 in the 2024 Illinois report card, while white students attained a 59, Hispanic/Latin students netted a 37 and Black students scored a 20.

A similar trend appeared in the College Board SAT for English Language Arts and literacy proficiency. Asian students notched an 80 composite score, white students had a 62, Hispanic/Latin students received a 35, and Black students had an 18.

Fitzgerald was one of several board members who shared concerns and peppered administrators with questions as the data was hashed over at the recent meeting. She said “we can never normalize” the achievement gaps that are being reported.

“I just know that we have to solve the puzzle,” Fitzgerald said.

Efforts to combat the achievement gap

Data from the Illinois State Report Card is one of multiple tools District 203 officials use to guide instructional strategies, based on reports issued throughout the year at board meetings.

The district in recent years has been placing a greater emphasis on individualized instruction that is designed to meet students where they are at and offering more customized lessons, based on a student’s skill level and comprehension.

“In the end, we look at each student, and we try to figure out, ‘What does this student need?’” Nolten said.

In some cases data varies between different grade levels and buildings. To that end, Jayne Willard, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, said the disparities are being addressed in a set of documents that were reviewed and approved earlier this fall.

“I went back into our school improvement plans,” Willard said. “Our schools have identified a lot of what we’re seeing in this data. They have lots of things in place.”

