District 203 students turn entrepreneurs for INCubatoredu Pitch Night

Thursday night students from Naperville North and Naperville Central high schools took part in the annual INCubatoredu Pitch Night, a culmination of the Naperville School District 203 entrepreneurial program.

The event was held at Naperville North’s Performing Arts Center, and hosted by the Naperville Education Foundation and D203.

Business pitches to earn seed money

Student teams made business pitches for products or services they had developed, with the hopes of gaining investors, much like on ABC’s Shark Tank. Prior to the pitches, they hosted company booths for a student trade show.

About the INCubatoredu program

It’s all part of the district’s INCubatoredu program, which helps students learn how to become entrepreneurs by having them experience what it’s like to create their own start-up companies. They work on the process throughout the school year, with business experts and local entrepreneurs serving as volunteer coaches and mentors. Learning about finances, business models, and marketing are all part of the program.

And the winners are…

After their final pitches, the top winner of the night was Hooked, which garnered a $3,000 investment. Their product is a portable backpack hanger that attaches to a backpack, and hooks to any table or surface for easy accessibility.

Coming in second was Gymlada. Their business is a fitness subscription box service, which will deliver curated boxes with supplements, apparel, snacks, gym gear, and more to a subscriber’s home, tailored to their individual fitness goals. They received a $2,000 investment.

The third-place winners were YooperSticks. They designed a Michigan-themed outdoor bowling game, combining strategy and friendly competition. Their product earned their business $1,000.

photos, courtesy District 203

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!