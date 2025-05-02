District 203 superintendent advisory group presents annual recommendations        

A cross-section of students across Naperville School District 203’s buildings and grade levels have completed a series of brainstorming sessions with administrators. One key word — adaptability — is at the heart of the group’s recommendations this year.

Throughout the school year, the two dozen students on Naperville 203’s Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council (SSAC) have been meeting with Superintendent Dan Bridges and several other administrators within his cabinet to discuss ways to improve classroom instruction and the overall school environment.

The SSAC is in its third year. Each year, SSAC members bring forward various recommendations for administrators and the board of education to consider. Last year, for instance, mental health was a key component of the group’s recommendations.

This year’s theme: ‘Learn, unlearn, relearn’

Each year, SSAC members brainstorm solutions around a document Naperville 203 officials have drawn up known as Profile of a Learner. The learner’s mindset is one component of the profile, and the theme of adaptability is interwoven into the district’s recently revamped mission statement.

Several of Naperville 203’s SSAC members presented on the work they did this year in collaboration with administrators at a board meeting on Monday, April 21.

“Throughout the year, we engaged in numerous different activities related to learning, unlearning and relearning,” Hadley Benson, a sophomore at Naperville North High School, said of the process.

Benson described the process of learning about the importance of adaptability and having an open mind for future possibilities as “a rewarding and exciting journey.”

“Personally, this competency has allowed me to reshape my own thought process when presented with a challenge, by reflecting on valuable learning strategies that are presented in the learner’s mindset,” Benson said.

In addition to gaining soft skills and broadening their minds, the SSAC participants learned tangible skills, such as becoming better presenters.

“I have learned how to convey messages effectively and with poise, just like many others in the group,” Anushka Anand, a freshman at Naperville Central High School, said. “I have seen how quiet, shy kids have evolved into leaders who constantly participate in discussions.”

Advisory group sent survey to students across District 203 for recommendations input

In an effort to get a pulse of students’ opinions on the overall school environment and course offerings, SSAC members sent out a student survey as a part of this year’s activities.

“In total, about 2,775 students took our survey and expressed their desire for many things, such as a variety of classes, socialization, extra-curricular activities and independence, personal growth and an environment with fun teachers, engaging classes and a general positive atmosphere,” Greyson Saboe, an eighth-grader at Lincoln Junior High, said.

A sampling of some of the students’ recommendations included requests for more cultural awareness activities throughout the school year. Other prevailing requests included a greater number of computer science and financial literacy courses.

Additionally, students asked for more flexibility and allowance in having phones and backpacks in classrooms and less homework so accomplishing it can be better managed with after-school activities.

Administrators and board signal their support of SSAC

Incorporating student voice into policy decisions within Naperville 203 has been an effort Naperville 203 administrators and the board have been discussing in recent years. The SSAC has been a tangible result of those efforts.

“From the board’s side, student voice was something that we were so wanting to hear for a long time,” board member Kristin Fitzgerald said. “The development of SSAC was something that we were so excited about.”

Bridges said he views the addition of SSAC over the past several school years as a positive addition to Naperville 203’s overall culture.

Speaking to the students, Bridges said, “It’s my favorite part of the job — to be able to spend my Friday mornings with you guys. You bring a lot of energy, you bring a lot of passion for what you do. I’m glad you feel heard, because I sure heard you. It’s really good to have your feedback, your input and your voice at the table.”

Several board members, including Charles Cush, said they were appreciative of the group’s recommendations and indicated they will be taken to heart.

“I’m always impressed when I hear our students talk because it just makes me feel really good about the work that we do in this school district,” Cush said.

