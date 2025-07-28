District 203 teachers’ union action sparks uncertainty ahead of school year

Tensions are on the rise between Naperville School District 203 officials and the Naperville Unit Education Association, the local teachers’ union, amid contract negotiations.

According to a letter to the Naperville 203 community from District Superintendent Dan Bridges, the union “has initiated the ‘posting’ process,” which could disrupt the first day of school.

Posting process to publicize contract offers

By initiating the posting process, the teacher’s union and the District 203 school board must now make their contract offers public, as required by the Illinois Education and Labor Relations Board. Both parties will have to send their offers to each other, a mediator, and the IELRB, which will publish the offers on its website.

NUEA President Ross Berkley says the move was made in the best interest of union members and allows them to take further action if negotiations should stall.

“We are doing all the procedural steps necessary to maintain the rights of our members,” said Berkley.

In his letter, Bridges described the move as unnecessary, given their current bargaining position.

“Although we are disappointed by the NUEA leadership’s decision to commence the posting process at a point where posting is neither required nor necessary, we are focused on achieving a mutually acceptable agreement as quickly as possible,” said Bridges in the statement.

The previous agreement, which lasted four years, expired on June 30, and negotiations have been ongoing for a new contract.

This, while uncertainty surrounds the board’s Innovative School Experience proposal, which would potentially change start and end times across all grade levels. Discussion on the proposal was halted in April, following pushback from some students, parents and faculty.

The NUEA had voted to authorize a strike back in 2021, following unsuccessful contract negotiations at that time, before finally reaching the agreement that recently expired. In that case, a strike was averted.

District 203 superintendent emphasizes commitment to ‘competitive compensation’

As contract discussions progress in mediation, Bridges said the district is “committed to maintaining competitive compensation” for educators and maintaining the district’s financial stability.

“We are deeply grateful for the dedication and exceptional work of our teachers, and we recognize the vital role they play in the success and well-being of our students,” he said.

Despite starting the posting process, Berkley said the union expects it can reach an agreement with the school district before school starts

“I believe that the district and the union are in a position where we can come to a resolution,” he said.

