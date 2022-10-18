District 212 Student Dies After Collapsing At Choir Event At Naperville North

A District 212 high school student died Friday night after collapsing at a choir event at Naperville North High School, according to authorities.

Taken To Edward Medical Center

After he collapsed, the 17-year-old was taken to Edward Medical Center, where he later died, as reported to ABC7 Chicago by a Naperville Fire Department official. He was identified by the DuPage County coroner’s office as Daniel Moshi of Franklin Park.

Attending Choir Event

Moshi was a student at West Leyden High School in District 212. He was at Naperville North for a three-day All State Honors Show Choir event for the Illinois American Choral Directors Association (IL-ACDA).

President of the IL-ACDA Laura Coster told the Daily Herald Moshi was one of 48 students attending the event. She said he collapsed while he was seated during a rehearsal. Three people performed CPR on Moshi until paramedics arrived.

“IL-ACDA is saddened by the loss of this beautiful person who loved to sing. Our condolences to his family, the students, the directors, and…students in the Leyden district,” Coster wrote in a Facebook post.

District 212 Statement

Leyden District 212 Spokesperson Karen Geddeis said in a statement, “This loss impacts our entire Leyden community. Our students and staff are grieving and our focus is on their wellbeing. We encourage anyone who is struggling to reach out to a trusted adult and our Student Services department is available to provide support. We are also asking everyone to look after each other during this difficult time.”

No cause of death has been given.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

