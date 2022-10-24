Diwali Celebration Planned At Fox Valley Mall On November 5

The Indian American Community Outreach Advisory Board is planning a celebration of Diwali on November 5 at Fox Valley Mall.

Diwali: The Festival of Lights

Diwali: The Festival of Lights will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the mall’s Center Park. The event will be a celebration of Indian culture, with music, performances, ethnic clothing and jewelry, and food. It will be capped off with fireworks at 8 p.m.

Entry to the event will be free.

About Diwali

Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is one of the most important holidays in Hinduism, though it is also commemorated by many non-Hindu communities as well. The dates change yearly, as it corresponds with the position of the moon. This year, it falls on October 24. But typically, it is celebrated for five days.

The festival of lights celebrates the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness. To that end, it’s a time when many illuminate their homes with oil lamps, and draw rangolis, designs made with colorful powder, outside of their doors. This is meant to help invite in good luck and positivity.

The festival is a time when families gather to celebrate with festive meals, exchanging sweets and gifts.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

