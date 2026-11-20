On Diehl Road in Naperville, in an ordinary office building, local food experts are talking turkey.

“The Butterball Turkey Talk-Line opens on November 1st of every year (and) runs through Christmas Eve. We’re here the week of Thanksgiving. We’re here 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, and we help people from all walks of life and really educate them into the ways of cooking turkey,” said Bill Nolan, a Butterball Turkey Talk-Line supervisor.

A recipe for success from culinary pros

The nationwide talk-line has a record 60 experts this year, all stuffed with professional advice.

“I’ve been a chef for about 30 years. I’ve been a culinary educator as well at the same time for about the last 20 years, and so I look at this as a natural extension of my teaching because a lot of times we’re talking to people, they might be first-time hosts that they’ve never hosted a party, much less at Thanksgiving,” Nolan said.

Butterball helps holiday cooks avoid fowl play

After working the talk-line for a decade, Nolan values helping people during the holidays.

“I had a gentleman 10 years ago when I started that had lost his wife, and he wanted to make Thanksgiving for his family and had never cooked a Thanksgiving dinner before. We get calls like that a lot. And you feel like you’re really making an impact with people when you do that,” Nolan said.

No matter the poultry predicament, Butterball answers the call.

Those looking for turkey tips can call or text 1-800-Butterball or visit the Butterball website.

“There’s no such thing as a silly question,” Nolan said. “Give us a call and say hello, and let us know what we can do to help you.”

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