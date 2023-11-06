A car drove through the front door and window of the downtown Naperville Apple store at 120 W. Jefferson Avenue just after 6:00 a.m. on Monday, November 6. According to the Naperville police when they arrived no one was there and officers are currently investigating this incident as a burglary.

Witnesses on the scene allege that phones and other merchandise were taken from the store.

NCTV17 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Photo courtesy: Facebook

