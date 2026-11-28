Downtown Naperville was aglow on Friday with a new Downtown Holiday Glow event.

Free glow items brighten downtown streets

The Downtown Naperville Alliance hosted the family-fun event, featuring face-painting booths and roaming street performers.

Volunteers handed out free glow necklaces, bracelets and reindeer noses to brighten up the evening. DNA elves were also giving out downtown Naperville gift cards.

Keeping spirits bright, volunteers passed out free hot chocolate while guests shopped and enjoyed the entertainment.

Santa Claus visited downtown Naperville

Topping off the night, Santa Claus visited in his bright red pickup truck to cheering crowds.

The DNA says his sleigh will be ready when he returns around 5 p.m. on Saturday during the DNA’s Small Business Weekend, where Mrs. Claus will join him.

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