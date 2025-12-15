Downtown Naperville menorah lighting, car parade celebrates Hanukkah

On a chilly Sunday evening in downtown Naperville, people gathered with warm hearts to celebrate the beginning of Hanukkah.

Menorah car parade celebrates start of Hanukkah

Chabad of Naperville hosted its 20th annual menorah lighting and car parade on Dec. 14.

“We’re here celebrating the first night of Hanukkah right here in downtown Naperville to bring the joy of Hanukkah into this world,” said Rabbi Mendy Goldstein. “We’re here tonight to celebrate light, goodness, and kindness, because the way we fight terror darkness is by bringing light and joy into this world and our community.”

Hanukkah celebrates Jewish religious freedom

Rabbi Goldstein and his wife, Alta, are co-directors of Chabad of Naperville. They said the event reminds them of their religious freedom.

“We feel so blessed and so grateful that we’re able to do this and share the light of Hanukkah, the message of religious freedom, of goodness over evil, and of peace and love,” said Alta.

The celebration of Hanukkah is in remembrance of a miraculous Jewish story. Tradition says that Jews would light the menorah each day in the Holy Temple. The temple was destroyed by Syrian-Greek leaders who would not let the Jews practice their religion. Despite this, the Jews tried to continue lighting the menorah, but couldn’t find oil to use. The miracle came when one jar of oil was found, and it kept the menorah lit for eight days. Hanukkah is observed for eight days in remembrance.

This year, Hanukkah begins the evening of Sunday, Dec. 14, and continues until Monday, Dec. 22.

Community comes together for Hanukkah

At the menorah lighting on Sunday, Goldstein noted that Jewish and non-Jewish guests alike were in attendance.

“It really warms our hearts to see the community coming together. And the fact that the community cares, both the Jews and non-Jewish friends that are here tonight, it really warms the heart, because it shows that we’re united as a community, standing for the same thing, and that is to express our religious freedom right here in the streets of Naperville,” Goldstein said.

Chabad of Naperville will host two more Hanukkah celebrations this year. A Grand Menorah Lighting will take place at the Fox Valley Mall on Thursday, and there will be a Hanukkah party at the Abrams Center for Jewish Life on Sunday, Dec. 21.

“It’s just a beautiful, upbeat holiday,” Goldstein said. “There’s significance where we have the ritual of lighting the menorah, known as a mitzvah to light it, but there’s so much depth behind it. It’s a universal message for everybody, which is light over darkness and just spreading light and positivity into this world, which everybody can celebrate.”

Photo Journalist – Jaren Smith

