Downtown Naperville Plans Party To Celebrate Construction Completion

Construction work on the Downtown Naperville streetscape project is almost complete, and the Downtown Naperville Alliance (DNA) is planning a party to celebrate. On Saturday, Sept 24, the DNA will hold its Progress in Progress Celebration.

Free Family-Friendly Celebration

“Let alone was the construction a beautification project, it also allowed for desperately-needed replacement and repair of the underground infrastructure in our downtown,” says Danielle Tufano, Executive Director of the Downtown Naperville Alliance in a press release. “What better way to show off our beautiful new downtown area and showcase the businesses that stuck through the project than with a FREE family-friendly celebration?!”

The event will have entertainment for the whole family, centered along Jefferson Avenue and Main Street. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., there will be face painting, a balloon artist, caricature artist, magician, and a princess storytime/meet & greet opportunity. Then from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. the fun will continue with a stilt walker, juggler, and music from the band Motown Nation. Also during that time slot will be the chance to grab some grub from the Allegory $5 Food Truck, which will be parked in the lot of Dean’s Clothing.

A full list of entertainment and activity locations is available on the Downtown Naperville website.

Downtown Naperville Improvements

The streetscape improvements kicked off on March 1 of this year. Work was done on Jefferson Avenue between Main and Webster Streets, as well as on Main Street between Jackson and Jefferson Avenues. Some of the changes made included widening sidewalks, adding more trees and plantings, new lights, and updating street furniture. The new layout also allows extra area outside for local businesses. The project included an update to 100-year-old water mains.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you.