Downtown Naperville Progress in Progress Celebration

After months of construction, the Downtown Naperville Alliance (DNA) celebrated its updated streetscapes with the Progress in Progress Celebration.

“Today is our Progress in Progress Celebration. Downtown Naperville had some construction work happen, crews had to get underground and work on some of the infrastructure that was in desperate need of repair and replacement. And we’re so excited to show off our brand new downtown, so why not throw a celebration that’s free to families,” said Executive Director of the Downtown Naperville Alliance Danielle Tufano.

Project Timeline

The project kicked off on March 1. It focused on improvements along Jefferson Avenue between Main and Webster streets as well as Main Street between Jackson and Jefferson avenues. Now with new paved roads, fresh sidewalks, additional plants, lights, and street furniture, the DNA is happy to show off the finished product.

“We are thrilled because let alone did we desperately needed the repairs that are underground, but we are left with an even more beautiful downtown and we’re really excited for it,” said Tufano

Businesses in the area remained open during construction, and though they maintained their usual customer service, they’re definitely now feeling the benefits of the completed work.

“We’ve definitely seen a boom in our business just in this last week. I’d say we probably increased about twenty percent in traffic, which is fantastic for us. So we’re just excited to have that parking up front where clients can just pull up get their products and go. So we’re just excited to have everything back to normal,” said Mac Store Manger Alma Meraz.

Saturday’s Activities

Saturday’s celebration brought in even more foot traffic, with lots of family-fun activities

“We have a magician we have a stilt walker, a juggler, a balloon artist a face painter, a caricature artist; a band Motown Nation will be taking over the Riverwalk lot. It’s just some fun for people to come and enjoy downtown,” said Tufano.

Tufano had nothing but thanks for all the workers involved who worked tireless hours on the project.

“The city of Naperville has done such a fantastic job coordinating between the downtown Naperville Alliance supporting and advocating for the businesses and also the contractors. So the city of Naperville has been wonderful and very supportive of our downtown central business,” said Tufano.

